Broadway reopening plan calls for dedicated COVID vaccination sites

New York City plans to help Broadway get back on its feet with dedicated vaccination sites for theater workers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that vaccination sites in the Theater District and mobile units for off-Broadway will be set up over the next four weeks. The sites will be specifically for theater workers.

"It's time to raise the curtain and bring Broadway back," said de Blasio during a briefing Thursday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The Broadway League, a trade association for the industry, halted performances on March 12, 2020 as part of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. It's not clear exactly when they would reopen, but de Blasio suggested it could happen in the fall.

RELATED: New musical will open virtually, celebrate women in theater

Advertisement

City and theater community leaders are working on a plan to manage crowds before and after shows that will ultimately lead to the reopening of theaters.

"We are calling upon the state to please, quickly issue clear guidance for theater workers, in terms of mask usage, in terms of how we use proof of vaccination or proof of negative testing to help ensure that everyone can work and the crowds can come back in the fall," said de Blasio.

"Today’s announcement is an important recognition from the City of New York that a strong theater industry means a healthy, strong economy," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors’ Equity Association.

RELATED: Broadway shows will remain dark indefinitely