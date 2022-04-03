Broadway performers hold Ukraine vigil in Times Square

article

Broadway performers gathered in Times Square on Sunday afternoon for a vigil for Ukraine.

Performers and other members of the theater community sang the iconic showstopper "Do You Hear the People Sing" from the musical "Les Miserables."

The goal, according to a tweet by the Broadway League, was to send a message of hope and solidarity to the Ukrainian people.

Billboards at the Crossroads of the World were lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag for the event.

On Sunday, Ukrainian authorities accused Russian forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a "scene from a horror movie" in Bucha, a city on the outskirts of Kyiv.

So far, the bodies of 410 civilians have been found in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, Iryna Venediktova, said.