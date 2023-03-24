Previews begin: 'New York, New York' the musical on Broadway

Start spreadin' the news.

"New York, New York" the musical begins previews Friday on Broadway!

The legendary songwriting duo Kander and Ebb crafted the music for iconic Broadway shows such as "Cabaret" and "Chicago," and they also wrote the original theme to "New York, New York" for Liza Minnelli in Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film that co-starred Robert DeNiro.

Frank Sinatra would go on to put his spin on the tune that we hear booming after the end of a Yankees game, and now it’s getting the Broadway treatment with a cast of New York characters chasing their dreams and becoming part of the fabric of the Big Apple.

John Kander enlisted the help of his friend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, to bring this musical to life! Miranda said he was the last creative to join the project, but has been a joy to work alongside Kander.

"We’ve been friends a long time," Miranda said. "He came to see "In The Heights" Off Broadway in 2007 before anyone had seen it. Really one of my first friends in show business. So this felt like a continuation of a conversation we’d been having."

Show director/choreographer, Susan Stroman, explains how the culture of the city is integrated into the movement on stage:

"It’s not only capturing the dance styles of New York at that time, where you have swing dancing, you have tap dancing, you have partner dancing, but also – what is that language of New Yorkers moving through the city?" Stroman said. "So it’s finding that kind of walking patterns, fast and slow and bumping into each other, and that kind of language of movement to show the energy of New York."

If you ask Kander, who has the best version of "New York, New York" Liza Minnelli or Frank Sinatra, he won’t hesitate to answer!

"Minnelli – because she sang the song the way it was written!" Kander said. "Love Frank forever, he changed the words."

Sinatra did add "a number one!" to his version.

You can enjoy this reimagined "New York, New York" with previews on Broadway and opening night slated for April 26.