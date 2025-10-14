Broadway faces possible shutdown as musicians, performers threaten strike

The Brief Broadway musicians have been working without a contract since Aug. 31. Talks between the Broadway League and unions have stalled, raising fears of a strike. A shutdown could have a major economic impact on New York City’s theater industry.



The lights on Broadway could soon go dark — at least temporarily — if contract negotiations between the Broadway League and unions representing musicians, actors and stage managers continue to falter.

Musicians represented by Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) have been performing without a contract since the end of August and say they are prepared to strike if talks don’t move forward.

In an open letter to the Broadway League, union members called for higher wages, better health care coverage, and stronger job protections.

Union votes, statements raise stakes

According to the AFM, which represents more than 70,000 professional musicians in orchestras, theaters, film, radio and television, about 98% of the 1,000 members who cast ballots voted in favor of authorizing a potential strike.

Local 802 President Bob Sutton said in a statement that members are ready to "leverage every ounce of their collective power" to protect their livelihoods:

"Committing to anything less would mean sacrificing far too many hard-won gains," Sutton said.

In response, the Broadway League, which represents producers and theater owners, said in a statement that negotiations should happen "at the good-faith bargaining table, not in the press," adding that the League "values its musicians" and is "committed to working in good faith to get a fair contract done."

Broadway’s high stakes

The debate comes as Broadway producers reported their second-best attended season ever, generating a record $1.89 billion in box office revenue.

But the industry’s profits haven’t trickled evenly to those who make the shows possible — a key argument for performers and crew seeking stronger compensation and benefits.

Broadway performers and stage managers are also considering a strike after talks between the Actors’ Equity Association and the Broadway League hit an impasse late last month. The two sides are expected to resume negotiations Friday.

Fans and city impact

Some Broadway fans told FOX 5 they support the workers’ push for better pay, even if it means temporary cancellations.

"They do deserve better pay," one theatergoer said. "They perform eight to ten shows a week with only one day off — it’s taxing."

Others expressed disappointment over the potential impact on tourism.

"I came here from California for work, but of course I wanted to see a show or two," another visitor said. "It would be really disappointing to come all this way and not be able to see one."

The stakes extend far beyond the stage: Broadway supports nearly 100,000 jobs and contributes billions of dollars annually to New York City’s economy. A prolonged shutdown could have ripple effects across hotels, restaurants, and tourism.

What's next:

Negotiations between the unions and producers are expected to continue this week, with both sides under pressure to reach an agreement before the busy holiday theater season begins.