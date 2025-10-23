Broadway avoids strike, musicians reach tentative agreement

The Brief The union representing Broadway musicians announced it's reached a deal with the Broadway League, avoiding a potential strike. Musicians threatened to strike by as early as Thursday morning if a deal had not been reached. Musicians have been working without a contract since Aug. 31.



Broadway has avoided a potential strike after the union that represents thousands announced a tentative deal with the Broadway League.

What we know:

The American Federation of Musicians Local 802 announced the deal with the Broadway League on Thursday. The two sides came to an agreement around 4:30 a.m. just hours before the musicians threatened to walk out.

The union said that the new three-year deal includes wage increases and increased contributions to the health fund, but provided no other details.

What they're saying:

In a statement Thursday, union President Bob Suttmann said that the contract would "preserve crucial access to healthcare for our musicians while maintaining the strong contract protections that empower musicians to build a steady career on Broadway."

A exterior view of the Palace Theatre at the opening night of "West Side Story" on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on March 19, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

The musicians had been performing without a contract since Aug. 31.

A walkout would have shut down nearly two dozen Broadway productions, including "Hamilton," "Chicago," "Wicked" and "Moulin Rouge."

What's next:

The union will now take the agreement to its members so they can vote to ratify it.

When was the last strike?

The backstory:

According to Playbill, Broadway musicians last went on strike in 2003, a five-day work stoppage that brought nearly all shows to a halt. The most recent Broadway strike overall was led by stagehands in 2007, keeping most theaters dark for 19 days.

Actors’ Equity last walked out in 1968, a three-day strike that ended after New York City Mayor John Lindsay intervened.