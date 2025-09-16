2 injured in broad daylight shooting on Lower East Side, police say
NEW YORK - Two people were injured in a broad daylight shooting on the Lower East Side on Monday afternoon, police said.
Officers say they responded to a call of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. near East Broadway and Clinton Street.
What we know:
A 63-year-old woman was shot in the foot, and a 21-year-old man was struck in the right leg, police said. Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and were listed in stable condition.
Video obtained by FOX 5 NY showed the woman sitting on the ground crying as police attempted to provide aid before lifting her onto a stretcher.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the woman was an innocent bystander. The 21-year-old man, meanwhile, has been uncooperative with investigators.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.