2 injured in broad daylight shooting on Lower East Side, police say

The Brief A 63-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were shot in broad daylight near East Broadway and Clinton Street, police say. Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made; sources say the woman was a bystander while the man has been uncooperative.



Two people were injured in a broad daylight shooting on the Lower East Side on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers say they responded to a call of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. near East Broadway and Clinton Street.

What we know:

A 63-year-old woman was shot in the foot, and a 21-year-old man was struck in the right leg, police said. Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and were listed in stable condition.

Video obtained by FOX 5 NY showed the woman sitting on the ground crying as police attempted to provide aid before lifting her onto a stretcher.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the woman was an innocent bystander. The 21-year-old man, meanwhile, has been uncooperative with investigators.