Britney Spears retiring? Longtime manager submits resignation

article

Is Britney Spears retiring from music? According to a resignation letter from her longtime manager, she may be considering it.

"It has been over 1 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," Larry Rudolph wrote in a letter obtained and published by Deadline. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

Rudolph's letter was sent to Spears' father, Jamie, who is the co-conservator of his daughter's estate, and to Jodi Montgomery, conservator of her person. The singer has been under a conservatorship since 2008, although she made an impassioned plea to the court two weeks ago calling for it to end.

In his letter, Rudolph wrote that he has "never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details."

"I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist with her career," he wrote. "And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed. Please accept this letter as my formal resignation.

RELATED:

"I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I'll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been."

Spears has not performed for more than two years, and she has previously indicated through her attorneys that she would not do so again as long as her father has a role in the conservatorship.

Spears made a telephonic appearance at a June 23 court hearing on the conservatorship, delivering a blistering attack on those overseeing her estate and personal life, most notably her father. She issued a public demand for an end to the 13-year conservatorship, although her attorneys have never filed a petition with the court formally requesting the move.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Last week, the wealth-management firm Bessemer Trust filed court papers seeking to withdraw as co-conservator of Spears' estate, even though the company has never actually begun serving in that role. The firm was appointed in November, but the court papers weren't signed until last week. A court hearing on the company's request was set for July 14.

Also last week, Jamie Spears filed court papers asking the court to investigate his daughter's allegations of abusive treatment by those involved in the conservatorship "to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken."

The long-lingering conservatorship prompted her fans to launch a #FreeBritney movement, calling for an end to the oversight of the 39-year-old singer's life and affairs.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.