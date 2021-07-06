Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 10:02 PM EDT until TUE 10:45 PM EDT, Kings County, Richmond County, Hudson County, Union County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 10:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Somerset County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 10:45 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:06 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 PM EDT, Kings County, Richmond County, Union County
Flood Advisory
until WED 12:15 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County

Britney Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, resigns after 13 years

By Julius Young | FOX News
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 - Show article

LOS ANGELES , CA - DECEMBER 02: Britney Spears performs on stage during the 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 on December 02, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Britney Spears’ court-appointed conservatorship attorney of 13 years, Samuel D. Ingham II, has officially filed his application to resign as her counsel, Fox News has confirmed.

According to court docs obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, Ingham wrote in a filing that he "hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel for Britney Jean Spears, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel." 

The news comes amid the pop star's longtime manager resigning on Monday after she expressed her desire to go on an indefinite performing hiatus and amid consistent finger-pointing between Spears’ conservatorship team.

Britney Spears' request to remove her father as conservator rejected by judge

Pop icon Britney Spears has lost her battle to have her father removed from his role as conservator of her estate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Fox News' Melissa Chrise contributed to this report

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com