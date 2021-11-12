Britney Spears conservatorship: Kevin Federline’s attorney says ‘Kevin supports her’

After nearly 14 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is free.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled in favor of terminating the court conservatorship Friday, announcing that it was "no longer required."

The complexity of the conservatorship, which spanned over a decade, was two-fold: one part that covered her estate, including her finances, while the other was of her person, which included her health and well-being.

Now, she will be free to make those decisions.

According to Kevin Federline’s family attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, the conservatorship "did give some sense of structure and stability while the children were visiting" Britney Spears earlier on in the conservatorship.

However, in recent years, Kaplan says the conservatorship has not "adversely affected her relationship with the children" and wouldn’t expect the former couple’s co-parenting to change going forward.

"Now they’re fourteen and fifteen-year-olds, so now you don’t have the same concerns about whether or not it’s a safe environment or not because they can express themselves and they can fend for themselves and they are certainly able to report anything that makes them unhappy or uneasy," Kaplan told FOX Television Stations. "When Britney has wanted to see the children, Kevin’s made sure she’s got to see the children, and they have been co-parenting these children rather well. Kids are great, they’re thriving."

Federline — Britney Spears’ ex-husband — has remained largely quiet on the conservatorship, but Kaplan said "he wishes her well."

"He’s glad that this is something she wanted. When one parent feels oppressed, as she obviously did, and is free from that source of oppression, it makes her healthier and in a better state of mind. That can only be beneficial with her interaction with her children, and Kevin hasn’t had a problem co-parenting with her before the termination of the conservatorship," Kaplan continued. "He certainly doesn’t expect to have any difficulty or difficult issues related to co-parenting these children in the few years they have left before they’re adults — now that the conservatorship has been terminated."

Kaplan said he hopes Britney Spears can return to being a "very productive, contributing member of our society, of the entertainment world."

"We expect that she will, and her kids support her and Kevin supports her. We just have to wait and see," Kaplan continued. "What we don’t expect is for the turmoil that was in existence immediately prior to the imposition of the conservatorship 13 years ago to rear its ugly head once again."

Earlier Friday, the pop singer’s attorney lauded her "courage and poise" in the wake of the ruling as crowds of Spears’ fans cheered in the background.

"I’m so proud of her," Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ attorney, said to reporters. "I thank her for her courage and poise and power. I thank her for our relationship."

He continued, "Not only is this momentous for Britney, but she helped shine a line on — not only this conservatorship which was corrupted by her father James Spears — but she helped shine a light on conservatorships and guardianships from coast to coast, from California to New York, and that took a tremendous amount of insight, courage and grace."

For years it was largely a mystery how the singer felt about the arrangement. But allowed to speak publicly in court in June, she passionately detailed restrictions and scrutiny of her life.

"I’m not lying, I just want my life back," Britney Spears told Penny in a virtual court. "I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."

Britney Spears called the conservatorship "abusive" and said she wanted to petition to end the arrangement.

"After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day," Britney Spears said.

The singer blamed her ignorance for not understanding how to end the conservatorship herself.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. There are thousands of abusive conservatorships," Britney Spears said. "I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work for myself and pay other people."

Fans who have demanded the court #FreeBritney, whom she has credited with bringing her to this point, were outside the courthouse in significant numbers.

The case has drawn interest from fans all over the world, many of whom have helped spawn the so-called #FreeBritney movement in protest of the unusual legal arrangement. Those in the movement feel Britney Spears was being controlled unfairly against her will and have gathered outside the courthouse in large numbers during hearings related to the case.

Now, Britney Spears has that free will to make her own decisions.

