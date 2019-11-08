British man who was missing after running the New York City Marathon has been found

UPDATE: Christopher Ruane contacted authorities and family last week to say that he was safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police in England are looking for a man who came to town to run the New York City Marathon but never made his return flight to the United Kingdom.

Christopher Ruane of Uckfield, a town in southeast England, ran the marathon on Sunday, Nov. 3. But his family and friends haven't heard from him since Monday, the day he was supposed to fly home, according to a Facebook post by Sussex Police.

"Christopher had travelled to take part in the New York Marathon," police said on Facebook. "Did you see him there?"

Ruane, 51, finished the 26.2-mile course in 6 hours, 57 minutes, and 32 seconds, according to the race results listed for a "Chris Ruane" of Great Britain. Official race photos confirm that a man who appears to match the photo released by police was on the course.

Sussex Police said Ruane may have spent time in Midtown Manhattan and Astoria, Queens.

The NYPD told FOX 5 NY that it does not have an open case about Ruane.

If you know anything, you can contact Sussex Police.

