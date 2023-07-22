Metro-North service: Major delays on New Haven, Harlem Lines after bridge girder buckles

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Metropolitan Transportation Authority handout

New York State Department of Transportation crews were working overnight Friday at a Bronx River Parkway overpass when a large compound structure buckled.

The damaged girder became a hazard to the tracks below and train traffic in the area., causing major service changes to the Metro-North line.

MTA advised customers to seek alternative means of travel until Saturday afternoon.

Service to Yankee Stadium on the New Haven and Harlem Lines are suspended ahead of Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals forcing fans to find alternate routes.

Commuters are advised to take the Hudson line instead, and there will be free parking available at the Poughkeepsie, New Hamburg, Beacon, Garrison, Cold Spring, Ossining, Irvington, and Riverdale stations.

New York City Transit (NYCT) subway service will be cross honoring Metro-North tickets.

New Haven line: Partial Suspension

Service is suspended between Williams Bridge and Mt. Vernon East.

Limited hourly service on the New Haven line.

The last stop on westbound trains from New Haven and Stamford is Mt. Vernon East.

Trains from Grand Central will make a final stop at Williams Bridge.

Harlem Line: Partial Suspension

Service is suspended between Williams Bridge and Wakefield

Limited hourly service on the Harlem line.

The last stop on southbound trains is Wakefield.

The last stop on northbound trains is Williams Bridge.

Latest MTA advisory:

Harlem Line trains are not running between Williams Bridge and Wakefield.

New Haven Line trains are not running between Grand Central and Mount Vernon East.

Limited bus service is available between Mount Vernon East and Wakefield-241 St on the 2 subway.

Northbound riders should take the 2 to Wakefield and transfer there for northbound Harlem Line trains or limited bus service to Mount Vernon East. NYCT Transit is cross-honoring Metro-North fares.

Customers that are traveling to and from the city are advised to take trains to and from Wakefield-241 Street station, six blocks from the Metro-North Wakefield station, to connect with Metro-North.

MTA said service is expected to resume when DOT crews are able to stabilize the overpass which will allow train to operate on the tracks below.

There is no estimated time for how long this will take.

For more information see the latest service status here.