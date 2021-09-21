Brick hurled at face of man, 63, in vicious NYC assault: Cops

The NYPD was searching for the suspect behind a vicious assault on a 63-year-old man on the Lower East Side.

On Sept. 15 at about 8:21 a.m., the victim and the suspect got into an argument in front of The Pickle Guys on Grand Street. The dispute escalated and the suspect threatened to hit the man with a chair, according to cops. The suspect then struck the man in the face with his hand before throwing him to the ground.

The suspect started to walk away when he returned to the victim who had picked up a stick from the ground, said police.

The suspect then threw a brick at the man striking him in the face.

The victim suffered a cut to his nose and bruising to his wrist. He was hospitalized in stable condition at New York Downtown Hospital.

The suspect took off on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.