BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! announces full 2025 summer lineup

article

The BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has revealed the full 2025 lineup for its long-running summer music series at Prospect Park’s Lena Horne Bandshell.

The series will feature four ticketed benefit concerts and more than a dozen free performances.

What we know:

The festival kicks off with an opening benefit concert on June 9, co-headlined by Grace Jones and Janelle Monáe.

A total of 14 free concerts will follow throughout the summer, starting with a June 13 showcase of Haitian singer-songwriters: Mélissa Laveaux, Nathalie "TALIE" Cerin, and Riva Nyri Précil.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: (L-R) John Heywood, Alex G, Tom Kelly and Samuel Acchione perform during the 2023 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn concert series at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochl Expand

The backstory:

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! is a summer-long festival that has hosted legendary and emerging talent at Prospect Park since 1979. Organized by the Brooklyn-based arts and media nonprofit BRIC, the festival champions accessibility, community, and cultural diversity.

Full Concert Lineup:

Here's the full list of concerts you can see this season:

June 7 (Sat) – 6:00 PM

BAYO in Brooklyn: A Conversation with Michaël Brun

Location: BRIC House – Free

June 9 (Mon) – 6:00 PM

Opening Benefit Concert: Grace Jones & Janelle Monáe

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – $89–$149 + fees

June 13 (Fri) – 6:00 PM

Opening Free Concert: Mélissa Laveaux | Nathalie ‘TALIE’ Cerin | Riva Nyri Précil

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

June 14 (Sat) – 3:00 PM

Family Day: Pippi Longstocking's 80th Birthday Celebration with the Klezmatics!

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

June 19 (Thu) – 5:00 PM

3rd Annual Juneteenth in the Park

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

June 20 (Fri) – 6:00 PM

Habibi Festival at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

June 26 (Thu) – 6:00 PM

Buscabulla | Chuwi | Paso Negro

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

June 27 (Fri) – 6:00 PM

A Tribute to Quincy Jones: The Greatest Night in Pop

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

July 12 (Sat) – 6:30 PM

Benefit Concert: Still Woozy – Loveseat Tour

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – $50–$55 + fees

July 17 (Thu) – 6:00 PM

Benefit Concert: Dinosaur Jr. + Snail Mail with special guest Easy Action

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – $47.50–$53 + fees

July 18 (Fri) – 6:30 PM

Benefit Concert: Men I Trust | strongboi

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – $49.99–$58 + fees

July 19 (Sat) – 3:00 PM

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Brower Park

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

July 26 (Sat) – 6:00 PM

A Tribute to Quincy Jones: The Wiz

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

August 1 (Fri) – 6:00 PM

Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices | Talibah Safiya | Morley

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

August 2 (Sat) – 6:00 PM

Gogol Bordello | Puzzled Panther | Pons

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

August 7 (Thu) – 6:00 PM

Emily Johnson / Catalyst

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

August 8 (Fri) – 6:00 PM

Adrian Quesada | Trish Toledo

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

August 9 (Sat) – 6:00 PM

Lyricist Lounge Anniversary Show

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

August 15 (Fri) – 6:00 PM

William Parker | NIKARA presents Black Wall Street

Location: Lena Horne Bandshell – Free

August 16 (Sat) – 6:00 PM