Brentwood teen accused of intentionally striking 2 minors with vehicle

"It is alleged that this defendant sought out his two victims and used his vehicle to intentionally strike them as they walked defenselessly on the streets of Brentwood." — District Attorney Raymond Tierney

A 16-year-old from Brentwood has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he intentionally ran over two minors with his vehicle, with the impact throwing each victim over 30 feet and causing serious injuries.

According to authorities, Christopher Hernandez was driving a 1996 Honda Civic on Third Street in Brentwood back on Dec. 9 when, on two separate occasions, he intentionally struck the two victims who were walking on the opposite side of the street.

The teen allegedly intentionally sought them out, and when he found them, made a U-turn and drove on the wrong side of the road to hit them both.

He was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed at the time he struck the victims, and only came to a stop after crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Third Avenue.

The impact caused the first victim to be thrown around 30 feet before landing in the yard of a home. The victim suffered a compound fracture to his leg.

The second victim was thrown around 40 feet before landing on the opposite sidewalk. The victim suffered two broken shoulders, as well as a broken wrist.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Police collected surveillance footage from the area, which captured the collisions with both victims, as well as the collision at the intersection of Third Street and Third Avenue.

Hernandez is also charged with two counts of assault, one count of reckless endangerment and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

He's being held on $350,000 cash bail.