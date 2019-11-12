'Break in the Case': NYPD detectives launch their own true-crime podcast

It was July 23, 1991. Three men were working in Inwood Hill Park, not far from the Henry Hudson Bridge, when they found a cooler.

Inside, they made a horrifying discovery: the body of a little girl. The crime would come to be known as the Baby Hope murder. The killing was the 79th homicide in the 34th Precinct that year.

For more than two decades, the mystery and identity of that little girl went unsolved until a tip from the public helped officers identify the victim and arrest a suspect.

The case is now the focus of a true-crime podcast from the NYPD—the first type of project like this from the largest police force in the country. The podcast is called Break in the Case and will eventually feature three different crimes.

Former detective and bestselling author Ed Conlon wrote the Baby Hope episodes (Episodes 1–5). He said the project gives the public a unique view of how detectives work big cases, told from the perspective of the investigators.

"It shows the public how we do things. It shows them why we do things. It shows how we need them to finish the job sometimes," Conlon said. "That's what happened in Baby Hope."

The series also features the story of an unsolved murder of a woman whose dismembered body parts washed ashore in Brooklyn.

The podcast also covers the Larry Davis case, the man involved in the shooting of six NYPD officers.

Jill Bauerly is also producing the project. Kenzie Delaine, a producer and writer, handles the Larry Davis story.

Break in the Case was developed in partnership with the New York City Police Foundation. The first-year budget is $27,000, which the foundation is covering.

You can listen to Break in the Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, and elsewhere.

