Brazen Bronx bodega thieves steal $100K in cash

The NYPD is searching for a pair of brazen thieves who broke into a bodega in the Bronx and stole $100,000 in cash.

Surveillance video shows one of the men opening up the register at Los Castillo's Mini Market in Morris Heights and stuffing a backpack with bills.

"The bodega owner, of course, is broken down economically, socially, mentally. He lost $100,000," said Fernando Mateo, spokesperson for United Bodegas of America.

The bodega's owner, Carlos Castillo, was too fearful and distraught to speak to the media. He only discovered the robbery when he returned to work on Monday morning after taking a vacation.

The thieves appeared to have some knowledge of the security camera setup at the market, leading some, including Radhames Rodriguez, President of the United Bodegas of America, to infer that the theft may have been an inside job.

The robbery comes as burglaries across the city are down, but in Morris Heights are up 25% so far this year.

Supporters say that Castillo is in severe financial distress after the theft,