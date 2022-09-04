Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

article

A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower.

The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore.

Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn. Police say that when Peredaviz attempted to break up the fight, a 16-year-old boy fired a handgun hitting Peredaviz in the leg.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Peredaviz, 41, of Astoria, Queens, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

A 30-year-old man who witnessed the shooting wrestled the 16-year-old to the ground and held him until police officers arrived and took him into custody. He was held overnight and expected to be arraigned on Sunday in Central Islip.

