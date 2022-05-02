4-year-old in pajamas takes mom’s car for a joyride

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Utrechtnorth Police)

A 4-year-old in his pajamas took his mom's car for a joyride before crashing into two parked cars.

It happened in Utrecht in the Netherlands on Saturday, according to police in an Instagram post.

Apparently, after the boy's father left for work he decided to "go for a drive" and grabbed the car keys.

He went a short distance before smashing into the other cars.

Police say that the barefoot boy got out of the car and ran away. A concerned person called the police after seeing the boy running around in the cold.

After determining the boy was connected to the car crash there were able to track his mother down through the license plates.

A medical crew gave the boy a comfort bear to put him at ease as they checked him out. After taking him to the police station they

The mother told the police over the phone that the boy "is very enterprising" so they took him back to the car and he showed them how he started it and drove it.

"Fortunately, this mini driver's adventure has come to an end," police wrote on Instagram.

No one was reported injured in the incident. No charges were immediately announced in connection with the case.