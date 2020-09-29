Boy faces double murder charges after Brooklyn drive-by

article

A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder in connection with a drive-by shooting at a Brooklyn basketball court.

The shooting happened in the early evening on July 26, 2020. An SUV drove by the park in Cypress Hills and a gunman standing up in the sunroof opened fire on the crowd.

18-year-old Antonio Villa and 16-year-old Kleimer Mendez, both of Brooklyn, were playing basketball at the time of the shooting. They both died of gunshot wounds to the head.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot but was rushed to Brookdale Hospital. He survived the gunshot wound to his leg.

Police arrested the 15-year-old on Monday afternoon. He is facing murder, attempted murder, weapons, and reckless endangerment charges.

His name was not released and it was unclear if he had a lawyer.

23-year-old Joshua Bonilla of Brooklyn was arrested on Friday in connection with the case.

The day after the triple shooting, another man was shot at a memorial for the victims.