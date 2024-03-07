8-year-old carries handgun in backpack to Brooklyn elementary school

article

An 8-year-old boy brought a handgun to school with him in Brooklyn Thursday, according to police.

The NYPD found the gun in the boy's backpack after he was caught threatening another 8-year-old at P.S. 158 Warwick on Ashford Street.

The boy allegedly carried the unloaded Taurus 380 handgun to and around the school.

Officials at P.S. 158 are dealing with the incident and are working to notify families.

Police are still investigating who the gun belongs to and how the child got hold of it.

So far, there have been no charges brought.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.