6-year-old boy found unresponsive inside Times Square hotel; police investigating

What they're saying:

Police are investigating the death of the child, who was visiting from Maryland with his parents. The boy was found unresponsive Tuesday morning at the Hampton Inn on Seventh Avenue near West 41st Street, according to reporting from the New York Post.

His parents told officers their son suddenly became violently ill Monday night. Police said the child showed no obvious signs of trauma.

The city’s medical examiner is still working to determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.