Teen stabbed in stomach during Connecticut apple festival

A police investigation was underway into the stabbing of a teenager at an apple festival in Southington.

The 16-year-old boy was stabbed at about 8 p.m. Saturday at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival.

Police responded after reports of a large fight in front of Town Hall and near a medical tent and found the boy stabbed in the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition.

The victim was aided by the medical personnel in the nearby tent, according to police.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with breach of peace. Police also said they recovered a folding knife believed to have been used in the stabbing.

Both teens were Southington residents.

Additional security was added to the festival including officers who directed traffic around the festival, helped pedestrians at intersections and provided security. Police on foot, bicycles, motorcycles, and vehicles were patrolling the festival area.

"Throughout the remainder of the festival the Southington police will continue to work with our community partners with an emphasis on public safety," police told the Hartford Courant.

The popular Southington Apple Harvest Festival is a six-day event over two weekends that draws more than 100,000 visitors including tourists taking in the fall foliage.