Boy, 12, among dead in Flatbush fire

A 12-year-old boy and a 69-year-old- man were killed in an early morning apartment fire in Flatbush, Brooklyn, according to fire officials.

Flames broke out Monday at about 1:54 a.m. inside the top floor of the five-story building at 30 Linden Boulevard. The young boy and the 69-year-old man were pronounced dead at area hospitals. Their names were not immediately released.

An 82-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were taken to Kings County Hospital. The elderly woman was in critical condition. The 30-year-old was in stable condition.

Eight other people suffered minor injuries including five firefighters.

The fire marshall will determine the cause of death. An investigation into what sparked the fire was underway.