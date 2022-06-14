18 children injured on inflatable slide in Long Island park

More than a dozen children were injured on Long Island Tuesday after an accident involving an inflatable slide, said Suffolk County Police.

The slide reportedly collapsed during Field Day at the Wyandanch town park on Mount Avenue at about 9:45 a.m.

SkyFox was over the scene where several inflatable structures appeared to have been set up in the tennis court area but were deflated.

Eighteen children suffered minor injuries. Seven of those injured were taken to a local hospital.

It was not clear what caused the slide to collapse.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



