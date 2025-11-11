Infant hospitalized on Long Island amid national baby formula botulism recall

article

The Brief A Nassau County baby under 1-year-old is hospitalized with suspected botulism, officials say. The illness may be linked to a nationwide outbreak involving powdered infant formula. Health officials confirm the child is in stable condition as the investigation continues.



Federal and state health officials are investigating 15 cases of infant botulism in 10 states, including New Jersey.

FOX 5 NY has confirmed a suspected case on Long Island, according to the Nassau County Executive.

Officials in New York and New Jersey are sounding the alarm after the FDA recalled ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, which has been linked to the outbreak.

What we know:

The New York State Department of Health has updated its alert to parents and caregivers, while New Jersey health officials are urging families to check their formula and seek medical attention if symptoms appear.

The FDA says all 15 infants affected consumed the recalled ByHeart formula, which makes up less than 1% of all formula sold in the U.S.

Infant on Long Island hospitalized

Local perspective:

In Nassau County, an infant was hospitalized after a suspected case of botulism potentially tied to the national outbreak. Health officials said the child, who is under one-year-old, is in stable condition.

ByHeart baby formula

What we know:

ByHeart Inc. agreed to recall two specific lots of its Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, the FDA said:

206VABP/251261P2

206VABP/251131P2

The cases were reported in Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington.

What Is Infant Botulism?

Infant botulism occurs when bacteria produce toxins in a baby’s large intestine.

Most cases involve infants under six months old, and symptoms can take weeks to appear, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Common exposures include honey (in infants under 12 months) and environmental contact with soil or dust containing spores.

Symptoms include:

Constipation

Poor feeding

Drooping eyelids (ptosis)

Sluggish pupils

Flattened facial expression

Weak or altered cry

Diminished suck and gag reflexes

Breathing difficulties or respiratory arrest

What you can do:

The CDC urges parents who purchased the recalled formula to record the lot number before disposing of or returning the product.

No deaths have been reported, and both the FDA and CDC continue to investigate how the contamination occurred and whether additional products may be affected.

A ByHeart spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment.