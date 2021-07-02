Botched water tower paint job in central Wisconsin

article

Painters scrambled Friday to fix a giant typo on a central Wisconsin village's water tower.

The Stevens Point Journal reported that crews repainting the village of Plover's water tower on Thursday misspelled the village’s name as "Plvoer."

Village Administrator Dan Mahoney said the painters accidentally reversed the templates used to paint the letters before raising them up to the tower. He said the mistake was quickly covered and repainting should be finished on Friday.

The mistake has become the butt of social media jokes, with people posts such as "Lvoe it!!" and "Big lvoer of it." One person suggested not correcting the mistake because its making so many people laugh.