Borgata casino spending $14M on another renovation

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's top casino is taking out its checkbook again.

The Borgata told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it will spend $14 million redoing its lobby and more than 300 hotel suites. The work follows a $12 million project that opened a new sports betting lounge and entertainment facility in June.

The latest renovation will redo the casino hotel's lobby, adding a new bar and VIP check-in that should be completed this month. The Borgata also is renovating 312 suites, work that should be done by early next year.

The top-performing of Atlantic City's nine casinos, the Borgata regularly reinvests in its property.

"By enriching our hotel product, we are ensuring each guest enjoys an optimal Borgata experience that begins as soon as they walk through the door," Marcus Glover, the Borgata's president, said in a statement.

The lobby renovation will include coffee service, a tapas and cocktail menu, and three large-screen televisions. On weekends, it will include a piano bar.

It comes just weeks after the casino unveiled its Moneyline Bar & Book, a sports betting facility and its associated Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge.

From January through July of this year, the Borgata has won more than $455 million, more than twice its nearest competitors.

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC