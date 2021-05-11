Border Patrol finds 5 abandoned migrant children in Texas

article

U.S. Border Patrol agents found five young unaccompanied children near Normandy, Texas.

It happened on May 9. The five girls ranged in age from 7-years-old to 11-months old.

"It is heartbreaking to find such small children fending for themselves in the middle of nowhere," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II.

A Border Patrol agent assigned to the Eagle Pass Station responded to a call from a Maverick County constable concerning five undocumented migrant children.

The agent quickly responded and located the five girls. Three were Honduran nationals age 7, 3, 2 and two were Guatemalan nationals ages 5 and 11 months.

The children did not require medical attention and were transported to the Uvalde Station for processing pending transfer to Health and Human Services custody.

"Unfortunately this happens far too often now. If not for our community and law enforcement partners, these little girls could have faced the more than 100-degree temperatures with no help," Agent Skero said.