Booze rationing goes into effect in Pennsylvania due to shortages

Pennsylvania's state-run liquor system is rationing sales of some booze in response to what it describes as supply shortages beyond its control.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board notified license holders that two-bottles-per-day purchase limits for customers at state stores, as well as for bars, restaurants, and other license holders, will remain in place indefinitely.

The PLCB said "sustained supply chain disruptions and product shortages" prompted the restrictions on certain types of alcohol.

The 43-item list of rationed booze — a small fraction of the vast array of items the state liquor system sells — contains specific types of champagne, bourbon, tequila, cognac, and whiskey. The rationing will remain in place "for the foreseeable future" and until the supply chain becomes more reliable, the PLCB said.

The PLCB tells FOX5NY.com that the bottle limits are "preventative measures to fairly distribute product and minimize out-of-stock situations, which will vary by location."

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said it will make it more difficult for members to run their businesses.

"Supply and labor issues have not been helping with recovery efforts of small business taverns and licenses restaurants," the association's Executive Director Chuck Moran said in a statement to FOX5NY. "We hope that when Pennsylvania legislature returns to Harrisburg from their summer vacation that will take action to help these businesses."

PLCB spokesman Shawn Kelly said bars, restaurants, and other customers were informed of the purchase restrictions on Thursday.

"If you take a look at stories that have come out from around the country because of COVID-19, supply chains have been disrupted, production has been disrupted," Kelly said. "In some cases there have been shortages of cans and bottles."

Supply shortages in North Carolina have caused restaurants and bars to scramble to find popular brands, with supply shortages made more acute because of pandemic-era increases in customer demand.

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board ration list

Here is a list of all of the products that are being rationed:

1792 Chocolate Bourbon Ball Cream Liqueur 34 Proof (750 ML)

Baker’s Straight Bourbon Small Batch 107 Proof (750 ML)

Blanton’s Single Barrel Straight Bourbon (750 ML)

Blood Oath Bourbon Trilogy 3 Pack Second Edition 99 Proof (2.25 L)

Bond & Lillard Straight Bourbon 100 Proof (375 ML)

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90 Proof (1 L)

Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof (750 ML)

Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof (1.75 L)

Colonel E H Taylor Jr Straight Bourbon Small Batch Bottle in Bond 100 Proof (750 ML)

Dom Perignon Champagne Brut (750 ML)

Don Julio 1942 Tequila Añejo 80 Proof (750 ML)

Don Julio Tequila Blanco 80 Proof (750 ML)

Eagle Rare Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 10-Year-Old (750 ML)

Elijah Craig Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 18-Year-Old 90 Proof (750 ML)

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (750 ML)

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (1 L)

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (200 ML)

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (375 ML)

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (50 ML)

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof (1.75 L)

Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey 80 Proof (1.75 L)

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne (750 ML)

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne Rose (750 ML)

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut (375 ML)

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut (1.5 L)

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut (187 ML)

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé (750 ML)

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé (187 ML)

Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne (750 ML)

Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne Rosé (750 ML)

Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé (375 ML)

Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé (187 ML)

Patrón Tequila Silver 80 Proof (750 ML)

Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof 114 Proof (750 ML)

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 90 Proof (750 ML)

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rose (750 ML)

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut (1.5 L)

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut (750 ML)

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut (375 ML)

WB Saffell Straight Bourbon 107 Proof (375 ML)

Weller Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 90 Proof (750 ML)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.