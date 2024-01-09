Bonnaroo 2024: Location, when is it and who’s performing

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Somerset County
24
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:06 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 AM EST, Salem County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:45 PM EST until TUE 11:00 PM EST, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:49 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:09 AM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Morris County
Flood Warning
from TUE 7:22 PM EST until WED 1:15 AM EST, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:54 AM EST until THU 1:29 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:20 AM EST until THU 7:25 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:51 PM EST until WED 10:36 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 AM EST, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:15 AM EST, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:17 PM EST until WED 11:55 PM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:15 AM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:40 PM EST until TUE 10:30 PM EST, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:16 AM EST until THU 8:30 PM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Mercer County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 AM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Southern Queens County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Hudson County

Bonnaroo 2024: Location, when is it and who’s performing

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Entertainment
Fox TV Stations
9cf655f1- article

FILE - Sir Elton John performs onstage at What Stage during day 4 of the 2014 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 15, 2014 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival)

Get excited music festival fans! 

Bonnaroo has announced its 2024 lineup and it includes headliners such as Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pretty Lights.

Additional performers include fan favorites like Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and T-Pain, according to the Bonnaroo website. 

Here is the full lineup: 

The event is being held June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee. 

Presale tickets will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 11, 10 a.m. CT. Regular ticket sales will be announced if any remain after presale. 

The 2024 ticket options include 4-day general admission, 4-day GA+, 4-day VIP and 4-day platinum, according to the website. 

There are also a variety of camping and parking ticket options available. 

Visit the Bonnaroo website for more information. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 