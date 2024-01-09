Bonnaroo 2024: Location, when is it and who’s performing

article

Get excited music festival fans!

Bonnaroo has announced its 2024 lineup and it includes headliners such as Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pretty Lights.

Additional performers include fan favorites like Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and T-Pain, according to the Bonnaroo website.

Here is the full lineup:

The event is being held June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Presale tickets will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 11, 10 a.m. CT. Regular ticket sales will be announced if any remain after presale.

The 2024 ticket options include 4-day general admission, 4-day GA+, 4-day VIP and 4-day platinum, according to the website.

There are also a variety of c amping and parking ticket options available.

Visit the Bonnaroo website for more information.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.