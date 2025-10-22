Bon Jovi will play 4 nights at Madison Square Garden on return tour

article

Bon Jovi is going back on tour after a four-year hiatus, and the majority of the shows will be played at Madison Square Garden.

‘Forever Tour’ at MSG

What we know:

The band's "Forever Tour" – its first tour since Jon Bon Jovi's vocal cord surgery in 2022 – will begin July 2026.

The tour dates for Madison Square Garden are:

July 7

July 9

July 12

July 14

The band will then cross the Atlantic for its remaining three dates, performing in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31 – fans can sign up for pre-sale access at the band's website.

Jon Bon Jovi's vocal cord surgery

The backstory:

The singer underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022 after a doctor discovered one of the vocal cords was atrophying.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JUNE 08: Jon Bon Jovi arrives for the opening of the "Bon Jovi Forever" exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on June 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

He has been recovering for several years.