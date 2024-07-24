LIVE: NYPD Bomb Squad responds to suspicious package in Harlem

Police are investigating a suspicious package near East 119th Street and Park Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

ESU responded to the scene around 1 p.m. and then requested NYPD Bomb Squad and FDNY officials.

Police did not provide information regarding the nature of the package and the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials say commuters can expect traffic delays, road closures & emergency personnel near 119th Street between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue or to avoid the area altogether.

Police are expected to give an update on this incident. Check back here to stream live.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.