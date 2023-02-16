Bold Louis Vuitton shoplifter keeps targeting NYC store

article

A shoplifter at a NYC Louis Vuitton store has stolen items on multiple occasions.

The NYPD says in one incident the man walked into the Louis Vuitton store located in Hudson Yards and asked a salesperson to try on a leather jacket. He put on the $4,550 jacket and then simply left the store and walked away.

In another incident, the man went into the same store at about 10:30 in the morning. Police say he took a $2,590 Louis Vuitton handbag from the showroom hanger, shoved in under his jacket to conceal it, and then took off from the store.

No one was hurt in either incident.

The New York City Police Department says the man is approximately 40 to 50 years old. They released surveillance photos of the man in hopes that someone would help recognize him.