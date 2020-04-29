Boil water advisory for Hoboken, Jersey City following water main break

Residents of Jersey City and Hoboken were advised to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming following a water main break.

A contractor working in the area of Howell Street and Duffield Avenue struck a 36-inch water transmission line that supplies water to both cities Tuesday night, said SUEZ Water. The contractor was putting in sheet piling and pushed a piling directly into the water main.

Residents should boil their water for at least one minute for drinking, cooking, or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, and all other consumption. Water does not have to be boiled for the following activities: showering, washing dishes or clothes, according to SUEZ Water.

Residents in many areas had water restored overnight.

Water tankers were made available for affected residents in Jersey City at Christ Hospital near 20 Riverside Drive South and downtown on Riverside South.