Bohemia lives on at Hotel Chelsea where Pollock, Warhol once lived, worked

article

There’s a lavish new coffee-table book celebrating the remaining inhabitants of Hotel Chelsea.

That was the bohemian haven in New York City where Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Patti Smith, William S. Burroughs and many others once lived and worked.

This photo provided by Monacelli Press shows the apartment of Suzanne Bartsch inside the Chelsea Hotel in New York and is featured in the book by Colin Miller and Ray Mock titled "Hotel Chelsea: Living in the Last Bohemian Haven." The book is a big, Expand

Much of the 12-story Gilded Age building in Chelsea has been gutted and is being converted into hotel rooms and apartments.

But bohemia lives on in the decor.

This photo provided by Monacelli Press shows Suzanne Lipschutz inside an apartment in the Chelsea Hotel in New York and is featured in the book by Colin Miller and Ray Mock titled "Hotel Chelsea: Living in the Last Bohemian Haven." The book is a big, Expand

One big takeaway of the book is Hotel Chelsea’s sense of community, particularly unusual in a big city like New York.

Advertisement

Between 50 and 60 people still live in the Chelsea.