BODYCAM VIDEO: Cop chases down teenage phone thief

A teenager accused of stealing a phone from a subway rider and then trying to run away wasn't fast enough to escape a fleet-footed transit cop, authorities said.

The NYPD released video footage from the sprinting cop's body camera showing the dramatic — and brief — chase through the Wilson Avenue station and then on a nearby street in Bushwick.

The shaky video, which captured the chase from the officer's perspective, shows the teen zipping down the platform after allegedly grabbing the phone from its owner, practically flying down the stairs, and out of the station.

The veteran officer, a man in his 40s, chases the 15-year-old thief through the station's underpass and then a turnstile, where he momentarily stumbles and lands on his hands. But the cop bounces back up and continues his pursuit onto the street.

Seconds later, the officer turns a corner and catches up to the teen on Moffat Street. That is when the teen can be heard saying, "Alright, alright!" as the officer takes him down and cuffs him.

The video also shows the victim and her daughter arriving at the scene. The video shows the daughter telling the cops, "You guys are [expletive] fast!"

Authorities charged the teen with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

