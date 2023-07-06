Bodycam captures Wisconsin police officer rescuing cows from barn fire

A police department in Wisconsin released a video on its Facebook page showing bodycam footage of an unusual rescue operation.

Sturgeon Police Department Officer Andrew Crabb told Fox News Digital that he was nearing the end of his overnight shift the morning of June 25 when he realized the smoke from a nearby farm was not just haze from Canadian wildfires .

The police department shared in its social media post that just before 6:00 a.m., Crabb "noticed black smoke coming from a barn."

Crabb rushed into the barn, where three cows were stuck behind a locked gate in the blaze.

Crabb told Fox News Digital, "Once I realized what was going on inside that barn, I realized the gate didn't get undone and those cows were not going to make it."

In a screengrab from Officer Andrew Crabb's bodycam footage from the morning of June 25, a cow can be seen stranded during a barn fire. (Sturgeon Bay Police Department)

"So I ran in there and got the gate and then got them out. And I didn't have to really encourage them too much. They knew exactly what they needed to do once that gate was open."

Sturgeon Bay Police added in their Facebook post that, "Thankfully, everyone was safe!"

According to Crabb, the three cows kept inside the barn overnight were deemed "prone to escape" and quickly "made a beeline" for the rest of the herd in the pasture once rescued.

The officer also added that he is "absolutely impressed" with the all-volunteer fire brigade in the area, who were able to "save the majority of the structure" from the flames.

Jaci Bear, a 911 dispatcher and the daughter of the farm's owner, commented on the Sturgeon Bay Police Department's Facebook post: "Thank you Officer Crabb for not only seeing the fire and calling it in but saving the 3 new cattle my Dad was housing."

"It could have been far worse and I’m grateful for the amazing men and women who showed up and saved what they could."

The owner of the farm did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

