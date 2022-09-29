Brooklyn woman found chopped up in suitcases identified

The NYPD has identified a Brooklyn woman who was found chopped up in suitcases and has classified her death as a homicide.

Parts of D'Asia Johnson, 22, were found in two suitcases inside her Linwood St. apartment in the Cypress Hills neighborhood on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

Police were called after someone noticed blood or a bad odor near an apartment.

Officers went into apartment 6F to do a "wellness check" on Johnson. The officers then found the suitcases containing human remains.

The New York City Police Department is investigating if the remains in the suitcases are hers. Cops are looking into reports that the woman had a restraining order against her boyfriend. Residents said he used to live in the building.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made in the case.