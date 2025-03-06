Body of missing Bronx woman found in duffel bag in Yonkers; boyfriend in custody

article

Police say that the body of 26-year-old Pamela Alcantara, who was reported missing earlier this week, was found inside a duffle bag near the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers on Thursday.

Authorities have taken her boyfriend into custody and are questioning him, although no charges have been filed.

What we know:

Pamela Alcantara was last seen in the early hours of March 2, around 2 a.m. at her home on Morris Avenue in the Bronx. She was officially reported missing days later, prompting an investigation by the NYPD.

On Thursday afternoon police discovered a duffel bag containing Alcantara’s body near the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced her dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Alcantara's boyfriend is currently in custody and being questioned by investigators, but as of now, no charges have been filed. Police have not confirmed whether he is considered a suspect.