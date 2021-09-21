Bound and gagged body found under Coney Island boardwalk

article

Police officers responding to a 911 call found a decomposed human body under the boardwalk in Coney Island late Monday night.

The body was under the Riegelmann Boardwalk near Surf Avenue and West 5th Street. The person's mouth was duct-taped and their hands were bound by a rope, the NYPD said.

An EMS crew confirmed the person was dead and brought the remains to the city's medical examiner for an autopsy, authorities said.

The body was too decomposed to immediately determine the person's sex or approximate age, a police spokesperson said.

Detectives from the 60th Precinct are investigating.

Some homeless people made the disturbing discovery at about 11:25 p.m. and contacted police, amNY.com reported .

With The Associated Press.

Advertisement