Body found of missing NJ woman

An autopsy Monday confirmed that a body found in Old Bridge near the area where authorities had been searching for a missing woman is that of Stephanie Parze.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor made the announcement Monday.

"It is with great sadness we announce that Stephanie Parze’s remains were recovered yesterday in Old Bridge. The ME confirmed her identity this morning. MCPO will hold a brief press conference later today. Thanks to@MCProsecutor and @oldbridgepd for great teamwork on this matter."

On Sunday, police said they recovered a body from a wooded area off Route 9 and just south of Old Mill Road at about 2:46 p.m.

Parze, 25, disappeared on Oct. 30, 2019 after a night out with family at the Stress Factory in New Brunswick. Her family told investigators they had said goodbye to her as she headed to her home. She was never seen alive again.

Parze's ex-boyfriend, John Ozbilgen, was a person of interest in the investigation. He spent 11 days in jail on a child porn charge while police investigated Parze's disappearance.

Ozbilgen had fired off 10 angry, unanswered messages to Parze the night before she disappeared, according to prosecutors. He committed suicide days later.

