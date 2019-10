A decomposed body was found inside a manhole at 58th St. and 8th Ave. in Manhattan early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call about the man first discovered by Verizon workers at around 3 a.m.

The Medical Examiner and police were on scene a short time later trying to determine how to remove the body.

A police investigation was underway as to how the body ended up there. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.