Body found in Harlem garbage can

Police were investigating a decomposed body found inside a garbage can in Manhattan.

The NYPD got a 911 call just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday about an unconscious person on the FDR Drive Promenade between East 112th and East 114th St. in Harlem.

Officers saw the unidentified decomposed body found inside a garbage can.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The identification of the deceased is pending family notification. No other details were immediately available.

