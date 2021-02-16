Body armor donated to Connecticut police dog

article

The Connecticut State Police Department’s K9 has new body armor thanks to a donation.

Brocko has received a bullet and stab protective vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Brocko’s vest was sponsored by Mazaika Family Foundation of Bethlehem, Connecticut and the phrase "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always" is embroidered on it.

Vested Interest in K9s is a charity with a mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs throughout the U.S.

The charity has provided over 4,183 vests to K9s in all 50 states. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the country.

