Bodega worker murder case: Calls to drop all charges against worker

Drop the murder charge. That will be the request representatives from the United Bodegas of America make when they meet with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Tuesday.

Bragg’s office charged Jose Alba with second-degree murder after he fatally stabbed Austin Simon inside the bodega in Hamilton Heights where Alba was working on July 1.



Surveillance video shows Simon came behind the counter and assaulted Alba after Alba refused to hand over a bag of chips that Simon’s girlfriend tried to buy with an EBT card that was declined. The criminal complaint says Simon’s girlfriend stabbed Alba in the melee.

She hasn’t been charged.

Alba broke his silence Monday as he waits to learn if the charge against him will be dropped.

"Please forgive me," he told the New York Post in responding to a question about the message he wants to send to Simon’s family.



The DA’s office says it continues to investigate the case.