Bob's Stores going out of business, offering major sale: List of NY, NJ, CT locations

Bob's Stores is closing its doors and liquidating all of its inventory in the NYC area and beyond, bringing major sales across all locations.

The 70-year-old company announced that it would close all of its locations after filing for bankruptcy in June.

We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Store," — CEO Dave Barton

Stores throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are offering unprecedented discounts of 30 to 70 percent off.

The company says that despite making several structural changes, they were unable to secure the finances needed to maintain operations.

Find a location near you here.

Patchogue, N.Y.: Photo of the exterior of Bob's Stores at 499 Sunrise Highway in Patchogue, New York. (Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

A wide range of footwear, everyday clothing and even select store fixtures, furniture, and equipment will also be available for sale.

"Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives," Barton said.

Gift cards and merchandise credits will be honored through close of business on July 14, 2024.

All sales are final during this store closing event. No returns will be accepted.

Bob's Stores locations that are closing:

Connecticut

Ansonia, CT

Hamden, CT

Manchester, CT

Middletown, CT

Milford, CT

Newington, CT

Simsbury, CT

Southington, CT

Waterbury, CT

Waterford, CT

New York

Centereach, NY

West Islip, NY

New Jersey

Freehold, NJ

Other Bob's Stores locations include:

Massachusetts

Attleboro, MA

Fitchburg, MA

Holyoke, MA

Middleton, MA

Randolph, MA

Westborough, MA

New Hamshire

Salem, NH

Rhode Island

Cranston, Rhode Island

For more information or to find a store near you click here.