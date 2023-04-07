'Bob Fosse's 'Dancin'' on Broadway joins Fox 5 NY

Legendary choreographer, dancer and director Bob Fosse is known for such hits as ‘Cabaret,’ ‘All That Jazz,’ ‘Sweet Charity,’ ‘Pippin’ and ‘Chicago.’

He’s also the man behind the 1978 tribute to dance called ‘Dancin’’.

Last month a revival of ‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin’’ opened at the Music Box Theater on Broadway.

Dancers Kolton Krouse and Ida Saki from ‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin’’ joined FOX 5’s Chris Welch on the Noon and talked about how the revival is sure to get everyone dancin’ in their seats.

Both Krouse and Saki grew up dancing and met during their dance competition days when they were much younger.

Dancers, Kolton Krouse (left) and Ida Saki (right).

What goes into the preparation?

The show includes over two hours of intense dancing.

When asked what they do to prepare ‘Dancin’' dancer, Ida Saki said, "It starts from the second I wake up. I take a lot of supplements, a lot of hydration. It really just depends on the day. Sometimes I'm able to take a hot yoga class to warm up properly."

"Sometimes I'm just like my body cannot do one more physical thing." — Ida Saki, ‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin"

The rhythm and dancing in the play are full range and so it pushes the dancers to use their entire bodies in every movement.

How does the revival defer from the original?

We added back the big city mimed section which was taken out

The show makes it very clear that the show will be centered around dancing

What was it like working with the Fosse family?

"For us, he's [Bob Fosse] just this like figure that we studied for so long, but to hear about his humanity and who he was as a person allows us to feel more connected to him," Saki said.

Krouse said that he thinks this something Broadway has not seen in a long time--dancers as the main characters, "it's really cool that we all get to do this, all 22 of us" he said.

For more information visit www.dancinbway.com.