Boar's Head will close plant linked to listeria recall; will stop making liverwurst

Boar’s Head announced Friday that it is closing its Virginia plant tied to a deadly listeria outbreak.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it will also permanently discontinue production of liverwurst, the product that was linked to the deaths of at least nine people and hospitalizations of about 50 others in 18 states.

"We regret and deeply apologize for the recent Listeria monocytogenes contamination in our liverwurst product," the company said in a statement on Sept. 13. "We understand the gravity of this situation and the profound impact it has had on affected families. Comprehensive measures are being implemented to prevent such an incident from ever happening again."

Boar’s Head said its investigation identified the root cause of the contamination as a specific production process that only existed at the Jarratt, Virginia plant that was used only for liverwurst.

"With this discovery, we have decided to permanently discontinue liverwurst," the company wrote, adding, "Given the seriousness of the outbreak, and the fact that it originated at Jarratt, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely close this location, which has not been operational since late July 2024."

Boar’s Head recalls 7 million pounds of products

In July, Boar’s Head recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meats and other products after tests confirmed listeria bacteria in its products was making people sick.

It’s the largest listeria outbreak in the U.S. since 2011. Violations included instances of mold, insects, liquid dripping from the ceilings and meat and fat residue on the walls, floors and equipment.

Between August 1, 2023, and August 2, 2024, inspectors found "heavy discolored meat buildup" and "meat overspray" on the walls of the facility and large pieces of meat on the floor.

There were also flies "going in and out" of pickle vats and "black patches of mold" on a ceiling.

One inspector detailed blood puddled on the floor and "a rancid smell in the cooler." Plant staff were repeatedly notified that they had failed to meet requirements, the documents showed.

The documents, first reported by CBS News, didn't contain any test results that confirmed listeria in the factory. The bacteria thrive on floors, walls and drains, in cracks and crevices and hard-to-clean parts of food processing equipment. Pests such as flies can easily spread the bacteria through a plant and the germ can survive in biofilms — thin, slimy collections of bacteria that are difficult to eradicate.

What is listeria?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria is a bacteria that can contaminate many foods. This type of bacteria can also survive and even thrive during refrigeration.

Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. An estimated 1,600 people get listeria food poisoning each year and about 260 die.

Infections can be hard to pinpoint because symptoms may occur up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food.

Boar’s Head calls plant closure "dark moment" in company’s history

On Friday, Boar’s Head called the situation a "dark moment in our company’s history," but said it intended to use the opportunity to enhance food safety programs for the company and the entire industry.

To prevent future incidents, the company said it would be immediately implementing food safety and quality measures, including appointing a new Chief Food Safety & Quality Assurance Officer (CFSO) and establishing a "Boar’s Head Food Safety Council" comprised of independent industry-leading food safety experts.