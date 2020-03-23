Bloomberg campaign faces class action lawsuit over layoffs

article

The 2020 Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign faces a class-action lawsuit demanding that it continue to pay former employees and continue to cover health care expenses.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the Southern District of New York, claims that the campaign guaranteed employment through the presidential election in November 2020, eve in Bloomberg did not win the Democratic nomination.

The suit claims that the campaign also had promised to provide full employer-paid healthcare benefits to many campaign employees, their spouses, partners, and children.

The campaign terminated many campaign workers soon after Bloomberg dropped out of the race on March 4, 2020.

A request for a response has been sent to the Bloomberg campaign. This story will be updated when a response is issued.