Something's going on with Blockbuster Video

article

Just a handful of words from a business that evokes nostalgia for many is sending the internet into a frenzy, with speculation mounting on what it could possibly mean.

The people want to know - is Blockbuster coming back?

The question is popping up on the minds of moviegoers alike as it appears Blockbuster's website was resurrected and appeared to be active again, showing off a couple different messages in the standard yellow Blockbuster font against the iconic blue background.

"Please be kind while we rewind" is what you see on mobile, while "We are working on rewinding your movie" is what appears on desktop. No other context was released.

According to the website, it is owned by Dish Network, which owns a number of franchise agreements for the Blockbuster brand. That includes Netflix's "Blockbuster" TV show as well as board games, apparel, and more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Blockbuster Video store (Photo by William F. Campbell/Getty Images)

The website has been dark since the brand declared bankruptcy over a decade ago. A popular staple of the 1990s and 2000s, Blockbuster once boasted over 9,000 locations but now has one lone store left in Bend, Oregon. There's even a documentary about it being the last of the bunch to survive.

So what could it possibly mean? While no one knows yet for sure, people are throwing out their best ideas.

What are your predictions?